VP Vance Coming to Indiana on Thursday

Published on August 5, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Vice President JD Vance is coming to Indiana on Thursday, says Indiana Governor Mike Braun in a press conference on Tuesday.

Braun says Vance will talk about different topics, including the redistricting of the state’s U.S. House of Representatives seats.

Indiana has nine congressional seats, seven of them being held by Republicans.

The Republican governor is scheduled to meet with Vance and Republican leaders from the state House and Senate. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and other state and federal agencies are working together to coordinate security for the vice president’s visit.

