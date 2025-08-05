Listen Live
Musk-Backed PAC Spends $1 Million to Promote Trump’s Megabill

Published on August 5, 2025

Trump White Hosue
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Building America’s Future (BAF), a political action committe (PAC) backed by billionaire Elon Musk, is dishing out over $1 million to promote Trump’s newly enacted “One Big Beautiful Bill”, which Musk has publicly denounced.

The 30-second ad, titled “Independence,” is set to run nationally on Fox News and will congratulate President Donald Trump on the passage of Republicans’ “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which extends his 2017 tax cuts alongside other GOP wins at the expense of nearly $1 trillion in coming Medicaid cuts.

“This Independence Day, President Trump and Congress made the working family tax cuts law,” the spot, which is to debut Monday, will say. “Freeing Americans from taxes on their tips and overtime, doubling the child tax credit, and cutting taxes for seniors. Republicans know that our country is better off when working families keep more of what they earn. Now, they will.”

Musk has previously spoken out against Trump’s massive tax and immigration bill, describing it as “outrageous” and a “disgusting abomination.”

In June, Musk also vowed to fund primary challengers against Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill.

