Boonville City Mayor Charged with Leaving Scene of Crash

Published on August 4, 2025

Boonville City Mayor Charles Wyatt
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Boonville City Mayor 71-year-old Charlie Wyatt is facing charges after hitting another vehicle and leaving the scene.

Indiana State Police say it happened on May 14th before 10:45 p.m. in Boonville.

As officers were investigating, they say Mayor Wyatt was at an event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), a veterans organization in Boonville, then he backed out of a parking spot and hit another vehicle. Then, Mayor Wyatt drove off without letting anyone know. The driver in the vehicle crashed into was inside it at the time of the crash. They got a license plate number and told officers a vehicle description.

Officers went to Mayor Wyatt’s home and found the truck, which was damaged. Police tried to contact someone, but nobody answered the door.

Mayor Wyatt was charged with leaving the scene of a crash. No court dates have been issued.

