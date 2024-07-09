Missing Mooresville Boy Found in Bloomington After Nearly Two Years

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–About two years after a boy from Mooresville was reported missing, police say the boy was found at a home in Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mooresville Police Department and other agencies used surveillance and said they learned that three people were spotted at a home on Fox Hollow Road in Bloomington. Those were the boy, Steven Bryan who’s now five years old, the boy’s mother Deborah Bryan, and the mother’s boyfriend Caleb Blevins. Police got into the home after obtaining a search warrant. Bryan was three years old when he went missing.

“Steven is fine. Mom was just hiding him out because of some sort of custody battle with his real father,” said Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner.

Deborah Bryan was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant of interference with custody. Steven was taken into protective custody and will be released to the Department of Child Services during the investigation.

“We gave her ample opportunity to just let us know that Steven was okay. We agreed to do a Zoom meeting or whatever was convenient to make sure Steven was okay. We also wanted to make sure Caleb was okay, but Caleb’s mother and ex-wife were also concerned about his well-being. One of my detectives believes that the individual who owns this residence is in some way related to Deborah Bryan,” said Buckner.

A Silver Alert had been issued for all three people on August 26, 2022 by State Police. That alert has now been lifted. Buckner does not consider the investigation complete.

“Now that we know the child is okay, we’re going to investigate to see who helped them out,” said Buckner.

Bucker also gave a lot of credit to Indiana State Police.

“They’re helping us out a ton. If it wasn’t for them, we’d still be looking for Steven Bryan. State Police helped us out immensely,” said Buckner.

He also praised the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center and the United States Marshals for their assistance during the investigation.

Court documents say Steven Bryan’s father reported Steven missing July 18, 2022. They also say that Deborah Bryan left the area with Blevins and her son. Police believe Deborah Bryan’s bank account had been closed and the cell phones for both Deborah and Blevins were deactivated.