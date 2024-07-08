Listen Live
RFK Jr. Has Enough Signatures to Make Indiana Presidential Ballot

Published on July 8, 2024

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

STATEWIDE — You’ll have another choice on Indiana’s presidential ballot come November.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gathered enough verified signatures to appear on Indiana’s presidential ballot this November, alongside President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. IndyPolitics reports RFK Jr. needed 36,943 signatures to qualify. He managed to build up over 37,000 signatures by Monday morning.

The same can’t be said for Jill Stein of the Green Party. She’s just shy of 15,000 verified signatures, reports IndyPolitics.

Signatures are due on July 15th at noon.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday he plans to open up the files on 9/11 if he becomes president. Kennedy says it’s “hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn’t” nowadays, making reference to a CBS News report about possible Saudi involvement in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

A 9/11 victims’ organization recently criticized both Biden and Trump for not addressing the CBS News report and not giving proper justice to the victims and their families.

IndyPolitics.org and 24/7 Metro News Source contributed to this report.

