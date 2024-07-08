Reports: Kyiv Children’s Hospital Hit With Russian Missile

KYIV–Reports say a Russian missile hit a Children’s hospital in Ukraine. Kyiv’s mayor confirmed the attack on his city today, calling it one of the worst in two years of war.
Russia hit targets in Kyiv and around the country, including with hypersonic missiles.
More than 20 were killed across the country in attacks that targeted apartment buildings and infrastructure.
Russian invaded Ukraine about two-and-a-half-years ago.
