One Shot at AirBnB Party on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. officers arrived at a home on Lexington Avenue on report of a person shot.
They would find one person with gunshot wounds who was reported to be in critical condition. Police say that the home was an AirBnB location where a party was being held.
An investigation has been launched into what led to the shooting, police say if you have any information, give them a call or call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana.
