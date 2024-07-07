One Shot at AirBnB Party on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. officers arrived at a home on Lexington Avenue on report of a person shot.

They would find one person with gunshot wounds who was reported to be in critical condition. Police say that the home was an AirBnB location where a party was being held.

An investigation has been launched into what led to the shooting, police say if you have any information, give them a call or call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana.