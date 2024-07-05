Listen Live
IU Athletics Coach Ron Helmer Dead at 77

Published on July 5, 2024

IU flag

Source: (Photo: ICON-Sportswire/Michael Allio)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana University Athletics coach Ron Helmer died in Bloomington Thursday at the age of 77.

Helmer coached IU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field from 2007 to 2022, during which time he mentored more than 50 Big Ten champions.  He also worked at Georgetown University for 37 years.

IU VP and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson says, “He not only added…to our programs’…success, but he was also a leading voice and advocate among our coaching family.”

The longtime coach’s family is inviting you to attend a visitation service Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Funeral Chapel in Bloomington.

Helmer’s funeral service will then be held Wednesday afternoon at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church.

If you are inclined to send flowers, his family is asking that you donate to Miles for Myeloma instead.  Learn more about that event here.

Addresses:

Miles for Myeloma – IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

c/o IU Foundation

P.O. Box 7072

Indianapolis, IN 46207

 

The Funeral Chapel

3000 East 3rd Street

Bloomington, IN

 

Sherwood Oaks Christian Church

2700 East Rogers Road

Bloomington, IN

