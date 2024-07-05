Listen Live
Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days

Published on July 5, 2024

STATEWIDE – Not one, not two, but three lucky Hoosiers will want to check their ticket numbers soon, as they had winning tickets in CA$H 5 jackpot drawings this week.

Two tickets – each worth $211,853 – matched the winning numbers Wednesday night.  Those numbers were 1-5-9-11-22.

The tickets were purchased at the Meijer on West Carmel Drive in Carmel, and the Casey’s on East Main Street in Griffith.

Then, another ticket now worth $75,000 matched the winning numbers in Thursday night’s drawing.  Those numbers were: 1-14-17-23-43.

The ticket was purchased at the Ardmore Quick Stop on Ardmore Avenue in Fort Wayne.

If you have one of these tickets, contact the Hoosier Lottery Customer Service line at 1-800-955-6886 to learn more.

