NWS: Expect Plenty of Sunshine in Indiana This Weekend

Published on July 5, 2024

Rain Potential

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–It is looking like you’ll get a break from rain this weekend across Indiana.

Rain has been moving through Indiana both Thursday and Friday, but Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says this weekend will be a lot better.

“First, we have no severe weather expected today or into the weekend. Much drier is expected with lower humidity, which is good because the humidity has been quite oppressive lately. We’ll have highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, mid to upper 80s on Sunday, and we’ll have a lot more sunshine than what we’ve been seeing,” said Moore.

Moore says the next chance for rain isn’t until next week.

“It’s looking like that will be Monday evening into Tuesday where there will be another chance for thunderstorms and then it looks like a drying trend. So, it’s looking like a quick-hitting shot of rain and much nicer weather for most of next week,” said Moore.

Temperatures are on track to be normal for this time of year for the foreseeable future in July.

“It does look like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and they’ll be behaving themselves. But July, is also our hottest month of the year climatologically, so we’re not out of the heat pattern just yet,” said Moore.

You can hear the full interview with Moore below.

