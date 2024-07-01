Grilling Despite Declining Sales: Our Continued Love for Barbecue

During the pandemic, Americans indulged in buying grills, but the barbecue industry now faces challenges such as high meat prices, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty. Many consumers see no need to upgrade their fairly recent purchases.

Market leaders like Traeger, known for higher-end grills, reported a drastic decline in sales, dropping to $76.8 million from $156.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Similarly, best-selling grill brand Weber has experienced a decline in unit shares since 2020. Home Depot also reported decreased demand for more expensive patio and garden equipment, including grills.

Despite the downturn in sales, grilling remains high. The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association reported that 80% of U.S. homeowners owned a grill or smoker in 2023, up from 64% in 2019.

Retailers like Home Depot are seeing a steady demand for grill consumables like charcoal and propane, driven by pandemic-era grill purchasers. However, the overall replacement phase for grills hasn’t kicked in yet.

However, the love for outdoor cooking remains strong, suggesting that while the industry may experience fluctuations, it has the resilience to bounce back over time.

Fourth of July cookouts will cost $71.22 on average for 10 guests this summer, according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation. That’s up 5% from last year and up 30% from 2019.