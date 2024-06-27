Summer Servings Program Helps Kids Get Meals

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, students in need can once again get meals at various Indianapolis parks, thanks to the Indy Parks Summer Servings Program.

This program aims to help students who benefit from school breakfasts and lunches each academic year, as their families may struggle to get three meals on the table without the assistance.

Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett says, “By ensuring our city’s kids are well fed…Summer Servings helps provide the nutrition they need to grow, to learn, and to thrive.”

Last year, the Indy Parks team provided more than 190,000 meals. These are just a fraction of the more than 3 million meals that have been served since 2013.

Now, you may be wondering who provides the funding for these meals. Alex Cortwright – Chief Communications Officer for Indy Parks – says the program is federally funded, as part of the larger Summer Food Service Program.

Cortwright also notes that kids can swim and enjoy the outdoors at local parks while getting the nutritious meals.

You can access the free meals Mondays through Fridays at one of 11 parks or five mobile units. Continue reading for a list of some locations, or access a full list here.

Summer Servings Locations: