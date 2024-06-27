A suspect in a Double Murder in Fort Wayne Arrested

FORT WAYNE, IND — A person in a January double homicide north of downtown Fort Wayne has been arrested after a lengthy search.
Dionee White is charged with two counts of murder and using a firearm during a crime.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department verified that White is the suspect in the January shooting on Romy Avenue, where Adaija Okey, a 17-year-old senior at Snider High School, and Lamarion Bailey, 18, were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
The FWPD executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 900 block of Francis Street and took White into custody without incident.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted several FWPD divisions with the investigation.
Following the killings, both the FWPD and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media asking for the public’s help in locating White.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist