A suspect in a Double Murder in Fort Wayne Arrested

Published on June 27, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

FORT WAYNE, IND — A person in a January double homicide north of downtown Fort Wayne has been arrested after a lengthy search.

Dionee White is charged with two counts of murder and using a firearm during a crime.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department verified that White is the suspect in the January shooting on Romy Avenue, where Adaija Okey, a 17-year-old senior at Snider High School, and Lamarion Bailey, 18, were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The FWPD executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 900 block of Francis Street and took White into custody without incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted several FWPD divisions with the investigation.

Following the killings, both the FWPD and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media asking for the public’s help in locating White.

