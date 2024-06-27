Listen Live
Bloomington Man Injured in Storm Grateful to be Alive

Reflecting on his close call, he remained thankful for his life and family, particularly emotional upon seeing his wife at the hospital.

Published on June 27, 2024

Bloomington Storm

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV\

BLOOMINGTON, IND — A man encountered a frightening ordeal during a severe storm on Tuesday afternoon. Driving home from work amid storm warnings, his truck was suddenly struck by a large limb, smashing through the roof and splitting the vehicle in half.

The impact shattered windows and demolished the passenger side, totaling the truck.

“The rain was pounding, and I was trying to roll up the window when suddenly, ‘boom,’ it hit,” Gabe Bennett told WISH-TV.

Injured and bleeding, he managed to walk a short distance to a neighbor’s house, who promptly called 911. He suffered a fractured lower back, bumps to his head, and multiple cuts. Despite his injuries, he expressed gratitude for escaping more serious harm.

The storm also left a trail of power outages affecting tens of thousands in Monroe County. Duke Energy reported extensive damage to the neighborhood and main transmission lines.

While progress was made in restoring power—five out of six main lines were back in operation, and 500 personnel were deployed for repairs—thousands remained without electricity as of Wednesday.

Due to the damage, he is facing significant financial setbacks, estimating losses of around $15,000 in truck and tool damages not covered by insurance.

