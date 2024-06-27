Listen Live
IMPD: Person Killed In Shooting Southeast Of Downtown

Published on June 27, 2024

A photo of an IMPD car at a house

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning just southeast of downtown, says IMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot along South Meridian Street, in a neighborhood just east of White River on the city’s southeast side.

Officers located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

