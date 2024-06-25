Indiana State Fair to Celebrate The Beatles

INDIANAPOLIS–It was 60 years ago that The Beatles performed two sold-out shows at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is commemorating that concert this year with a daylong celebration of The Beatles Saturday August 3.
The Beatles performed a pair of sold-out shows at the State Fair on Sept. 3, 1964.
Here is everything you can expect to see on August 3.
Matinee concert
Hard Day’s Night (a Tribute to The Beatles) will perform a special matinee show (2 p.m.) on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage where they will feature the exact set list from 1964 + additional hits from that era.
Beatles Artifact Collection from Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay
Three guitars from the early era of The Beatles will be on display (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 only) inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum including:
-George Harrison’s 1964 Gibson SG Standard
-John Lennon’s 1963 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120
-John Lennon’s 1964 Rickenbacker Rose Morris 1996 (later gifted to Ringo)
There will also be select images and items featured that were used by The Beatles during the group’s performances in Indianapolis in 1964 courtesy of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Movies
Beatle themed movies will be featured at the fairgrounds outdoor theater.
Evening concert
“Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney”: A special evening performance (7 p.m.) on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage featuring Tony Kishman. Kishman starred for six years in both the national and international tours of Broadway’s smash hit musical “Beatlemania,” and also performs in the International Symphonic Beatles production “Classical Mystery Tour.”
Other activities
-Beatles-themed Hot Air Balloon at 6 a.m.
-Beatlemania Brunch featuring special themed food and drink selections at 10 a.m.
-Liverpool Lunch at Noon
-Fab Afternoon Tea-Time at 4 p.m.
-Impersonators of the Four Lads all day
-Themed photo & selfie stations all day
-Themed music playing all-day throughout the fairgrounds all day
Food and Drink Options
-Hard Days Flight
-Coo Coo Ka Choo on this Turkey Leg
-Strawberry Fried Green Salad
-Yellow Submarine Sandwich
-Here Comes the Sun Punch Drink
The Indiana State Fair will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18. It’s closed on Mondays.
