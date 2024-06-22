Listen Live
Local

Naked Woman Tosses Brick at Drive-Thru Window at an East Side Indy McDonald’s

Naked Woman Tosses Brick at Drive-Thru Window at an East Side Indy McDonald's

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fast Food Restaurant McDonald's

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

 

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to a report of vandalism Friday afternoon at the McDonald’s located on N. Post Road, near 38th Street.

Employees told police a naked woman allegedly threw two bricks at the drive-thru window before fleeing as a passenger in a white car. The bricks reportedly damaged two of the drive-thru’s windows, costing the restaurant an estimated $15,000.

Police have not issued descriptions of either the woman or her getaway vehicle at this time.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Lights
Sascha Nixon

Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting

Image of Former MCSO Employees Facing Theft Charges
Sascha Nixon

8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

WNBA: JUN 21 Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Harrison Silcox

Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close