Naked Woman Tosses Brick at Drive-Thru Window at an East Side Indy McDonald’s

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to a report of vandalism Friday afternoon at the McDonald’s located on N. Post Road, near 38th Street.
Employees told police a naked woman allegedly threw two bricks at the drive-thru window before fleeing as a passenger in a white car. The bricks reportedly damaged two of the drive-thru’s windows, costing the restaurant an estimated $15,000.
Police have not issued descriptions of either the woman or her getaway vehicle at this time.
