Indiana Fever Defeat Chicago Sky, Win Second Straight Game

Published on June 16, 2024

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky on Sunday, 91 – 83. This marks the first time the team has won back-to-back games since August 27th, 2023.

Sunday’s game would tip-off early getting under way at noon. The Fever would play catch-up with the Sky early on, finishing the first quarter trailing 26 – 23. However, a strong second quarter would give Indiana the lead that they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Chicago would mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, bringing the game within three points. However, a knockdown three from Aliyah Boston and a pass inside from Caitlin Clark to NaLyssa Smith would help the Fever keep their lead, forcing the Sky to start fouling.

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Indiana’s starters were locked in as four of the five finished in double digits scoring. Clark, the Fever’s 2024 1st round draft pick, lead the team in scoring with 23 points. She would also contribute 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Center, and 2023 Rookie of the Year, Boston posted her second double-double in as many games with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Katie Lou Samuelson provided bench support scoring 9 points in 12 minutes played.

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

This win puts Indiana at 5 – 10 on the season and moves them past Chicago in the Eastern Conference standings. After finally establishing a winning streak, the Fever are .500 in their last 10 games. They will play at home again on Wednesday, as they take on the D.C. Mystics who, despite being last in the Eastern Conference, have started a winning streak of their own. They beat the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream in their past two games.

 

