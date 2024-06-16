IDEM Issues Air Quality Action Day For Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says that air quality levels are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday. They have issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for most of the state effective until midnight.

AQAD’s are issued to try and limit ground level ozone pollutants that could worsen the air quality in a specific area. This most recent AQAD is in response to a heat wave that will impact Indiana for most of the upcoming week.

Air Quality is expected to reach levels that are harmful to at-risk populations including those who are pregnant, newborns, the elderly, and people with asthma.

IDEM listed steps that Hoosiers can take to try and help limit their emissions during an AQAD.

– Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

– Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

– Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm.

– Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

– Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

IDEM also has a website that allows Hoosiers to keep track on the air quality in their area.

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch