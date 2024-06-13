NWS: Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave Expected in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS –Thunderstorms are expected later today and tonight, bringing the chance of strong winds and large hail. A cold front will move through after the storms, but very warm temperatures will return over the weekend.
“There’s a chance that we could have a few severe thunderstorms, especially north and west of Indianapolis,” said Matt Eckhoff of the National Weather Service. “I think the best chance of a severe storm is to move towards the Lafayette area. There’s a chance some of that activity could extend as far southeast as Indianapolis.”
The community’s farther out, like Fort Wayne, could also face the threat of large hail.
“All the Hoosiers in the northern part of the state have the chance of large hail but then the threat transitions to a wind threat as you head farther south,” said Eckhoff.
After tonight’s thunderstorms, extremely hot temperatures will hit Indiana, reaching the high 90s by Sunday. This very warm weather will continue through next week.
“Today will be hotter than yesterday; it might hit 90 in many places but barely,” added Eckhoff. “And then a cold front comes through with this storm tonight, which cools us back down into the mid-80s. And then the heat really kicks in Sunday onward, we’re looking at low to mid 90s Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and into Wednesday.”
