Indiana State University Head Coach Steps Down After 11 Seasons

Published on June 10, 2024

Indiana State v Elon

Source: Andy Mead/ISI Photos / Getty

TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University is going on their second coaching search in less than a year after their baseball coach announced on Saturday that he would be departing for a job with the University of South Florida.

Mitch Hannahs was the head coach of the ISU Sycamores for 11 seasons. Through those 11 seasons he posted a record of 355-214-1. Seven of those eleven years were 30+ win seasons for the Sycamores. Hannahs also helped the program to its first Super Regional appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

The announcement was made in an article posted on the Indiana State Baseball website by University president Mike Godard. Hannahs’s resignation was made effective immediately.

Godard spoke highly of Hannah’s in the article saying he “will always be a valued member of the Sycamore family.” Thanking him for his years of support to the university and the community.

The Sycamores failed to advance out of the regional section of the NCAA Tournament this year after losing to Illinois and Kentucky in the double-elimination format.

