Listen Live
Local

“It’s part of the health journey” – Colts’ QB Talks Missing Last Day of Mini-Camp, Shoulder Soreness

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts

Source: Indianapolis Colts / Indianapolis Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The start of the NFL preseason is a little over two months away, and there are still a few bumps in the road for the Indianapolis Colts’ top quarterback.

Anthony Richardson was on the field for the last day of mini-camp Thursday, but some shoulder soreness became a small issue. Richardson’s shoulder was hurt last season, causing him to miss the rest of the Colts’ 2023-24 run.

Richardson did not throw with his right shoulder Thursday and watched back-up Joe Flacco take starting reps Wednesday. Richardson had a back spasm treated Tuesday. So far, this is all water under the bridge and of no concern to Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

“Rest assured, if we played Sunday he would be starting,” Steichen told media Thursday, “he just had some soreness in his arm, so for precautionary reasons, we held him out today.”

“It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes,” said Richardson, “I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey. We’re actually surprised it’s only been one day like this. Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily it was the last day. We’re not too worried about it and (we’ll) keep it going.”

Steichen told media Thursday he’s not concerned and would continue to work on plans with Richardson as they head towards full camp.

The Indianapolis Colts kick off preseason August 11th against the Denver Broncos.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Donnie Burgess

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Theo Pourchaire at Detroit
Kurt Darling

Arrow McLaren Cuts Ties With Juncos Over Handling Of Online Abuse

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close