Indy’s Largest Hotel Project Begins Major Concrete Pour

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, city leaders provided an update on the big hotel project that will change the city’s skyline.

The Signia by Hilton hotel, which will be almost 40 stories high and have 800 rooms, is being built along Capitol Avenue and Georgia Streets. The hotel will also include nearly 150,000 square feet of event space.

This project also marks the largest continuous concrete pour in the city’s history. Mayor Joe Hogsett says that six labor unions began the work last week.

“We take another huge step forward in solidifying Indianapolis as a top host city and meeting capital of the world,” he said. “Just in a handful of weeks, we have hosted the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, welcomed Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever, and came together for one of the most memorable Indianapolis 500 races in recent memory.”

A skywalk over Capitol Avenue will connect the expansion to the existing convention center. City leaders are confident this will shift the national discussion about Indianapolis, solidifying its position as one of the most prominent host cities worldwide.

“All told, the skyline changing project has already generated and retained $1.3 billion in convention-related business for our city,” said Chris Gahl, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Visit Indy.

“Even today, though we just finished pouring the foundation, we have already received new convention bookings,” added Hogsett.

Hogsett says that once this project wraps up in 2026, the city will be ready to host 82 percent of the top 250 trade shows in the U.S.