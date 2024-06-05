Listen Live
National

Starliner Has Successful Launch From Space Coast

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASA's Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft launches first manned test flight

Source: Anadolu / Getty

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL.— NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance are celebrating the inaugural launch of the first crewed Starliner spacecraft from Florida.

After two scrubbed attempts, the Starliner capsule with two astronauts aboard blasted off this morning atop an Atlas V rocket on a mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After about a 25-hour journey, Starliner is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at around 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will spend more than a week at the ISS.

The spacecraft is also carrying some parts to fix a plumbing problem aboard the orbiting outpost.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation
WISH-TV

Center Township Deputy Constable Charged with Rape, Strangulation

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close