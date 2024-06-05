Starliner Has Successful Launch From Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL.— NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance are celebrating the inaugural launch of the first crewed Starliner spacecraft from Florida.

After two scrubbed attempts, the Starliner capsule with two astronauts aboard blasted off this morning atop an Atlas V rocket on a mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After about a 25-hour journey, Starliner is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at around 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will spend more than a week at the ISS.

The spacecraft is also carrying some parts to fix a plumbing problem aboard the orbiting outpost.