Braun Agrees to Two Statewide TV Governor Debates with McCormick

STATEWIDE–Indiana’s Republican candidate for Governor Mike Braun has agreed to two debates with his Democratic opponent Jennifer McCormick this fall.

Both Braun and McCormick will debate Tuesday October 1 for Fox 59/CBS 4 and Thursday October 3 for WISH-TV. Braun’s campaign says the decision to accept two fall statewide debates follows the precedent set in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, where Braun agreed to two debates with his Democrat opponent.

“As a Main Street Entrepreneur, I believe in competition and a spirited discussion about the issues facing Hoosiers, and that’s why I have once again agreed to two statewide debates that can be viewed across the state. I look forward to these two debates and other campaign stops where my Lt. Governor nominee Julie McGuire and I will discuss our Freedom and Opportunity Agenda to improve our schools, reduce crime, and lower the cost of healthcare for Hoosiers,” said Braun.

It is unclear if Libertarian Donald Rainwater will also participate.