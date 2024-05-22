Listen Live
Sports

Celtics Hold Off Pacers to Take Game 1

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pacers Fall to Boston

Source: WISH-TV

BOSTON, MA.—The Indiana Pacers were on the brink of taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Boston Celtics seized control late in the game to go up 1-0.

With 6 seconds left in regulation, Boston’s Jaylen Brown hit a three-point shot to tie the game at 117 after the Pacers opted not to foul up by three points.

The Celtics then took the game in overtime 133-128.

“This loss is totally on me. With 10 seconds in regulation, we should have just taken the timeout, advance the ball and found a way to get it in and made a free throw or two and ended the game,” said Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

Indiana was hurt by 21 turnovers which led to 32 Celtic points.

The Celtics made 24-30 free throws while the Pacers made 9-10 free throws.

Celtic forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 36 points. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in scoring with 25.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle
Sam Fritz

Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel 63 items
Nick Cottongim

RECAP: Tales From The Track With Scott Dixon

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Man Killed, Woman Hurt In East Side Double Shooting

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close