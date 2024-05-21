Listen Live
How About a Gift Card for Your Gun? A Look at This Weekend’s Event

Published on May 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition will host an event this weekend to provide a trusted place for gun owners to discard unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards.

The Gas Cards for Guns event will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Forest Manor Ave, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials will remove the firearms from vehicles and transfer them to a saw station where trained volunteers will use power tools to make cuts to the weapon that will later be made into art pieces and garden tools by local artists and Indy Peace Fellows, according to a release.

Organizers plan to give gift cards to anonymous donors who drop off an unwanted and unloaded gun but firearms without a serial number will not be accepted. To earn a gift card, donors should place their unloaded guns in the trunk of a car, in the bed of a truck, or in the rear of a van.

The gift card amounts will vary based on the donation, while supplies last.

-$25 for a non-functioning firearm

-$100 for a shotgun or rifle

-$150 for a revolver or semi-automatic handgun

-$200 for a semi-automatic rifle

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition will also give away free gun lock boxes to Hoosiers who own firearms.

