ISP: Drug Arrest Made on School Property in Dubois County

Published on May 21, 2024

Sylvia Hadi Arrest

Source: Indiana State Police

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind.–What started with an odor of marijuana ended with a woman arrested in Dubois County on Monday not long after she was spotted in a school pickup line.

State Police say a staff member at Jasper Elementary School smelled marijuana coming from a car in the school pickup line. Detective Sergeant Brock Werne was notified about it because he was in the pickup line picking up his children.

Werne went up to the car and spoke to the driver named Sylvia Hadi. She is 41 years old and is from Jasper.

The police say they searched her car and found methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substances, and other paraphernalia.

“The vehicle was also in deplorable condition with extreme filth, beer cans, and some diapers with feces lying around,” said the Indiana State Police Jasper District in a Tuesday news release.

Hadi was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Since there were five children in the car at the time, the Indiana Department of Child Services was told about the incident. DCS made arrangements for the five children.

The charges against Hadi are the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts) – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

