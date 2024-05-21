Pike Township Elementary Teacher Charged With Neglect After Watching Students Fight

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township elementary school teachers has received neglect charges after she allowed two students to fight in school.

According to a probable cause affidavit the Pike Township Police Department responded to the Guion Creek Elementary School on February 28th after reports of a fight at the school. Police learned that two boys had been fighting the day prior when one of the boys picked up the other and slammed them to the ground.

The next day, after the school had been notified by the father of the boy who had been hurt, school administrators, police officers, and the Department of Child Services looked at security camera video of the fight.

That is when they identified Rasheda Allen, a teacher who was at the playground when the fight broke out. Allen reportedly said during the altercation, “if they are going to fight, then fight.” and watched as the situation took place. Allen did not alert administrators of the incident.

She now faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent by placing the dependent in a dangerous situation.