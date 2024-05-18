Listen Live
Punk Rocker Billy Idol to Perform in Gary Sunday

Published on May 18, 2024

GARY, Ind. — You may know him for hits like “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing with Myself,” “White Wedding, Pt. 1,” and “Eyes Without a Face.” Well, British punk rocker Billy Idol will be performing this weekend in Gary, Indiana.

 

Idol will be at the Hard Rock Live Sunday, alongside special guest The Effect. Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m.

You can get tickets and learn more here.

