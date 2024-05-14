Listen Live
What fans are paying to see Caitlin Clark play this season

Published on May 14, 2024

If you can get a ticket, the cheapest place to watch Caitlin Clark play is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark Arrives in Indy

Source: Indiana Fever / INDIANA FEVER

Basketball fans are shelling out almost twice as much to catch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on the road compared to home games, according to ticketing technology company Logitix. As Clark makes her WNBA debut tonight in Connecticut, Logitix has assessed average ticket prices across the secondary market. This has revealed some interesting trends.

WNBA: MAY 09 Preseason - Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On average, fans are paying $194.47 for Fever away games compared to $130.66 for home games, marking a substantial 48% increase. The variance is even more pronounced in individual games. For instance, the Fever’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24th saw fans paying an average of $250.48 per ticket, while the game against the Seattle Storm on May 22nd had an average ticket price of $135.90.

WNBA: MAY 09 Preseason - Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The first five road games of the Fever’s season show a consistent pattern of higher prices compared to their home games. Tonight’s game against the Connecticut Sun sees an average price of $181.69, followed by $200.07 for the game against the NY Liberty on May 18th.

WNBA: MAY 09 Preseason - Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Season averages:

  • Fever home games: $130.66
  • Fever away games: $194.47

Fever’s first 5 road games:

  • Connecticut Sun (5/14): $181.69
  • NY Liberty (5/18): $200.07
  • Seattle Storm (5/22): $135.90
  • Los Angeles Sparks (5/24): $250.48
  • Las Vegas Aces (5/25): $225.93

How can I watch Caitlin Clark’s first game?

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14th.

What about other Fever games throughout the season?

Fever games will be broadcast eight times across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Overall, 36 of their 40 games will be featured by the league’s national broadcast and streaming partners.

 

