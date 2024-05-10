Video Details IMPD’s Fatal West-Side Stand-off

INDIANAPOLIS –IMPD has published an edited video outlining the sequence of events that culminated in officers fatally shooting a man in March.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on March 31, IMPD officers received a report of gunshots being fired in the vicinity of West 34th Street, in the 3300 block of Georgetown Road.

Witnesses provided descriptions of both the individual responsible and his vehicle. Officers initiated an attempt to apprehend the suspect, resulting in a brief pursuit.

The pursuit concluded approximately half a mile away, in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. At this location, the driver, later identified as Luis Duran-Ruano, stopped outside a residential property and disembarked from his vehicle. Allegedly, Duran-Ruano then produced a firearm and aimed it at his head.

Duran-Ruano died at Eskenazi Hospital. No injuries were reported among officers or others involved. IMPD shared a photo of a gun found at the scene.