Police Say Georgia Man Tried to Drown K-9 in Creek

Published on April 9, 2024

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Running from officers and trying to drown one of their K-9s are just some of the crimes for which a man and woman have been charged.

Police went to a property in Scott Township Monday afternoon, after learning that the man and woman were trespassing. There, they say they saw Skyler Robertson and Hollie Richter talking to the owner.

But, the two soon ran into the nearby woods.

A foot chase then ensued, with the homeowner helping officers find Robertson and Richter. K-9 Klara was eventually sent after them, as officers say the suspects kept running.

Richter then surrendered, but Robertson was apparently not willing to give up as quickly. When Klara then bit the man, police say he grabbed her collar and tried to drown her in a creek.

Thankfully, Klara survived and is expected to recover.

State Police later caught Robertson. He and Richter were taken to the Steuben County Jail.

Robertson is now facing charges of resisting law enforcement and interfering or striking a law enforcement animal. Richter has also been charged with resisting law enforcement.

The two were already wanted for other crimes prior to this incident.

Robertson – originally from Georgia – was wanted for possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Richter was wanted for failure to return to lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, and more.

