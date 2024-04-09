Listen Live
A Guy Was Getting a Vasectomy When the East Coast Earthquake Hit

Published on April 8, 2024

He felt the earth move under his…

A man in Pennsylvania was in one of the last places you’d want to be during an earthquake.

The East Coast experienced a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake Friday. People from all over the coast were talking about where they were and what they felt. One man in particular says he will never forget where he was the moment of the earthquake: in the middle of a vasectomy.

Justin Allen went viral after sharing with friends that his doctor was literally in the middle of his schedule procedure when they all felt the earthquake.

At first, Allen told WIRED that he wasn’t sure if the building was shaking from a train passing by or something else. It wasn’t until the doctor looked at the nurse and said “Oh my god, that’s an earthquake.” Even then, Allen said he thought the doctor was making a joke. However, after the doc put down his tools Justin was baffled at the untimely moment.

After a few minutes had gone by, Allen said they finished the procedure with amusement.

“The doctor, the nurse, and myself were all joking about how we’ll never forget where we were at this moment. I get this whole story for the rest of my life. That I had a vasectomy and the earthquake happened.”

What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man.

A Guy Was Getting a Vasectomy When the East Coast Earthquake Hit

A Guy Was Getting a Vasectomy When the East Coast Earthquake Hit

