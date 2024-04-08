Listen Live
Entertainment

A.I Trump Gives Purdue “Pep Talk” Before Championship

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boiler Up!

Tonight is the night Purdue takes on UConn for the NCAA final championship. As March Madness comes to an end, we had a very special guest stop by to inspire The Boilermakers with some words of encouragement: former President (A.I) Donald Trump!

Wow, true words of wisdom. Thank you, A.I Trump!

Tip-off for the big game at 9:20pm/EST.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Celebrity News Editorial - Conservative/Republican Local News - Sports Politics - Conservative/Republican

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Former President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Pennsylvania To Support Local Candidates
Editorial Staff

A.I Trump Gives Purdue “Pep Talk” Before Championship

Solar Eclipse
Ryan Hedrick

Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis

Mugshot of Morgan Wallen
John Herrick

Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Father Figures" - Arrivals
Ryan Hedrick

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close