A.I Trump Gives Purdue “Pep Talk” Before Championship

Boiler Up!
Tonight is the night Purdue takes on UConn for the NCAA final championship. As March Madness comes to an end, we had a very special guest stop by to inspire The Boilermakers with some words of encouragement: former President (A.I) Donald Trump!
Wow, true words of wisdom. Thank you, A.I Trump!
Tip-off for the big game at 9:20pm/EST.
