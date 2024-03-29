Larry David Calls Trump “Sick Sociopath” and the political right reacts

Larry David Calls Trump ‘Sick Sociopath,’ Claps Back Over Net Worth (hollywoodreporter.com)

Tony Katz:

Was I going to expect anything else from Larry David? … What does it matter to us what Larry David says about anything?

