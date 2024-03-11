Man Arrested After Struggle with Columbus PD, Meth & His Child Found in Backseat

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Greensburg is accused of pointing a gun at someone and fighting police Sunday, all with his child in the backseat.

It was around 1 o’clock Sunday morning when Columbus Police received a call from someone who claimed Jesse Sparks, 31, had pointed a gun at them during an altercation on Maple Street. Sparks left in a red van by the time police arrived, but he didn’t get far. Within about two minutes, Columbus Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Sparks on 25th Street.

Sparks was asked to leave the van, but he refused. That’s when the struggle began.

“There was an altercation with officers where Sparks tried to pull away from the officer’s grip and began reaching in the vehicle where the officers could not see,” says Lieutenant Matt Harris, Public Relations Officer with Columbus Police.

Lt. Harris says police were aware Sparks could have a gun, so they quickly used a taser and pulled him out of the van.

“They (police) located a loaded 9mm pistol in the waistband of Sparks’ pants,” Lt. Harris continues, “what was also troubling was that Sparks’ two-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle while all of this was occurring.” Police also found a large amount of meth in the car, some of which appeared packaged for sale. Digital scales and other drug equipment were also found, say police.

“He definitely put a lot of people in danger, including his own child, by his actions that night,” says Lt. Harris.

Jesse Sparks faces six felony charges, including dealing in meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, neglect of a dependent, intimidation with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and resisting law enforcement. A sheriff’s deputy was hurt during the struggle, so that added an enhancement charge to Sparks’ case.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

The child is also safe and unharmed, say police.