Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A 22 year-old nursing student was killed while taking a jog in between classes in Georgia, her name was Lakin Riley.

Riley’s story is not being covered in the way in should be and there is one obvious reason why, it makes President Biden look bad.

The man who beat the young woman to death was an illegal immigrant (confirmed by ICE last week.) He had entered the U.S illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested in New York City.

A person, who illegally came into our country killed an innocent American. So why are we not seeing more outrage from our leaders?

Bobby Burack with Outkick joined the Hammer and Nigel Show says it all has to do with the image of the left. The media is trying to bury the details of the person responsible for the death of Riley because it reflects poorly on Biden policies.

“Lakin Riley is the political inverse of George Floyd. What I mean by that is Biden Democrats tried to use George Floyd’s death as an illustration of a bigger problem (as in systemic racism, the police force, racial reckoning.) They used George Floyd’s death as proof that white supremacy plagues a nation and that they are the answer to it.

Lakin Riley is the exact opposite because her death illustrates that illegal immigration and open borders are actually a real threat to us and Joe Biden’s open-door policy allowed that thug-that illegal immigrant- to come in this country and beat that young 22 year old college student to death. So George Floyd’s death was a political opportunity for Joe Biden. Lakin Riley’s death is a political indictment.”

Just a few days ago, President Biden again used George Floyd to push his own agenda. He has yet to publicly mention Lakin Riley.

Meanwhile, there has been one quick trip to the border where Biden looked around and basically said, “yep, you need more resources.” This trip was one of only two times Biden has been to the border during his presidency. Biden’s National Security Adviser John Kirby even admitted that the latest trip was the first time the president had ever met with the chief of border control (not to mention, never meeting the former chief.)

It’s time the media and President give the same attention to Lakin Riley as they did to others in 2020.

