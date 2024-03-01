Man Arrested After Police Spot Him Driving With Three Tires

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday they saw a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driving on I-74 with one of its tires missing.
The Grand Prix was still moving on its rim when police attempted to stop the car for speeding and a registration violation. Police identified the man driving as Anthony Hayes, 39, of Indianapolis.
While talking with Hayes officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search would confirm the presence of marijuana in the car.
After police would also discover that Hayes was under the influence of alcohol while driving. He was transported to the Fountain County Jail.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden