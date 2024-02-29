What ESPN’s Matt Miller thinks the Colts should do in the NFL Draft

While many of the top NFL Draft prospects may not head to Lucas Oil Stadium until Thursday afternoon, the 2024 NFL Combine is here in full force. Team executives from across the NFL are meeting with the top college football players from the last few years, and media members are staying just as busy.

On Wednesday, The Ride with JMV was LIVE from the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center, and Matt Miller from ESPN joined the show. Miller is one of ESPN’s lead draft analysts, and he had plenty of thoughts on what the Indianapolis Colts could do with the No. 15 overall pick in late April.

Many Colts fans have the same pipe dream that JMV considered throughout the show. Could general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts make a move to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., the top wide receiver prospect in the entire draft? Marvin Harrison is the best wide receiver in the history of the Colts’ franchise, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2016. His son might be even better, as Matt Miller described.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. is special. You guys got a front row seat to the fantastic play of his dad, but he is 2 inches taller and like 20 pounds heavier, its wild.”

The ESPN analyst then went into more detail on the phenom from Ohio State. “You can look at AJ Green, but he’s faster. You look at Larry Fitzgerald, but he’s faster,” Miller said. “Those guys with their great body control and their fantastic hands, and that silky smooth route running ability, he’s got all of that and he is still running away from dudes because he is like a high 4.3, low 4.4 type player… [Harrison Jr. will be drafted] three or four overall.”

Despite JMV’s hope of a miraculous trade up, Miller says the chances of Harrison Jr. following his dad’s footsteps to Indianapolis are “unfortunately a little realistic.” However, when talking about what the Colts could do with the No. 15 draft pick, Miller got excited talking about another wide receiver prospect.

“Oh my goodness, Brian Thomas Jr.”

Miller is more than bullish on the LSU wide receiver. “You love Marvin Harrison Jr., here is your SEC version. 6’4 205-pound former basketball player, he caught 17 touchdown passes this past year. Similar guy, he’s going to run past people. He has a speed element to his game that Michael Pittman Jr. doesn’t have.” After talking about Thomas Jr., JMV asked the ESPN Draft analyst if former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers would be available in the mid-teens, where the Colts are picking. “I think that is where [Bowers] probably goes,” Miller said.

“If you asked me to list the top five best football players in the draft, Brock Bowers is on my list.”

Miller didn’t stop there, continuing the high praise for the back-to-back John Mackey award winner- the award that recognizes the top tight end in all of College Football. “If you asked me to list the top 5 best football players in this draft, Brock Bowers is on my list,” Miller said. “I love the way Brock Bowers plays football; he did everything for Georgia- everything. Runner, catcher, blocker, he’s the type of player that makes your football team better.”

Miller and JMV continue talking about all of the Colts’ options at No. 15, including the potential of drafting a defensive player. Catch that full conversation, as well as interviews with the Pacers’ play-by-play voice Chris Denari and 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s own Kevin Bowen.

Listen by clicking the link below!

