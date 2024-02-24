Listen Live
Former Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s Body Released

Published on February 24, 2024

Makeshift Memorial To Aleksei Navalny

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

MOSCOW, Russia — Just over a week after he died at a prison near the Arctic Circle, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s body has been returned to his mother.

Following the man’s death, there were reports that Russian authorities were pressuring his mother for a “secret” burial or were threatening to bury his body at the prison.

But, the release of the critic’s body does not guarantee that supporters will be able to honor him at a public funeral. A spokeswoman says, “We don’t know whether the authorities will interfere with carrying it out….”

While it is not exactly clear how he died, many believe his death to be tantamount to murder, including Hoosier Senator Todd Young.

