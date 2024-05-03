Listen Live
Lawrence Cop Charged in Domestic Battery Case

Wise remains in the Johnson County Jail and is expected to be released this afternoon.

Published on May 3, 2024

Source: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office / Submitted Photo

GREENWOOD, IND –A Lawrence Police officer was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the 3800 block of Clubhouse Court in Greenwood shortly before noon, on a report of a domestic dispute.

During the course of the investigation, the deputies on the scene determined that they had probable cause that a battery had occurred. Deputies arrested Joshua J. Wise for Domestic Battery. Wise was transported to the Johnson County Jail without incident.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says his agency has been in touch with Lawrence Police about the case. Wise remains in the Johnson County Jail and is expected to be released this afternoon.

Information has been sent to the Johnson County Prosecutors Office for their review and formal charges.

