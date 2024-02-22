Listen Live
Moon Landing Successful

Published on February 22, 2024

The moon

Source: PHOTO: NASA

HOUSTON, Texas — The first U.S. moon landing since 1972 is successful.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines guided its Odysseus lander onto the moon Thursday. The lander will collect data needed by NASA, which is planning to land near the moon’s south pole later this decade.

It marks the first touchdown by a U.S.-built spacecraft since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Odysseus is expected to spend roughly a week gathering data before it loses power.

