Fishers Man Facing Voyeurism Charges for Recording Women

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man has been arrested after police say he secretly filmed multiple women, including while they were naked.
Kristan Reibel is facing charges for voyeurism. Officers first began looking into the man after a woman he had hired to dog-sit in 2022 became concerned that he had installed cameras without her knowledge.
She told police that she had noticed alarm clocks that seemed suspicious. Then, she said she later found naked videos of herself on a device at Reibel’s home.
Officers claim they eventually found explicit videos of at least one other woman, who had not known that she was being recorded at the time.
They are still investigating.
