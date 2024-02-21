Indiana Girl Dies on Florida Vacation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Hoosier girl died – and her brother was hurt – while her family was vacationing in Florida, and now, her name has been released.
Police say 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly of Fort Wayne fell into a sand hole at a beach in Broward County Tuesday.
The two were then unable to get out, and ultimately had to be rescued and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sloan Mattingly did not survive.
Officers are still investigating.
