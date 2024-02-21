Indiana Girl Dies on Florida Vacation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Hoosier girl died – and her brother was hurt – while her family was vacationing in Florida, and now, her name has been released.

Police say 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly of Fort Wayne fell into a sand hole at a beach in Broward County Tuesday.

Continue reading for an update from the Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The two were then unable to get out, and ultimately had to be rescued and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sloan Mattingly did not survive.

Officers are still investigating.