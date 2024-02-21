Brothers Make Millions Scamming USPS

This is a Netflix movie in the making. Brothers become millionaires after scamming the US Postal Service for three years.

Two brothers from California have plead guilty after years of collecting fraudulent insurance money from USPS. How did they do it? One package at a time.

The brothers would buy USPS Priority Mail packages and postage that included $100 insurance if the package was lost or damaged in the delivery route. They would then mail the packages empty or with something of very little value to fake addresses and people.

Once the parcels were sent, they would claim the insurance on the USPS website stating the package was lost/damaged and claimed the packages contained something of high value. They would include fake photos and forged invoices to be even more convincing.

The brothers repeated this $100 process from October 2016 to May 2019. They would use fake aliases, businesses, and even opened 15 P.O boxes to diverge any suspicion.

Eventually the scam was up after it was discovered the duo deposited every USPS check they received into their own personal accounts. The “family business” earned them $2.3 million dollars by the end. It also earned them some jail time as well.

We know this is wrong, but we can’t say this isn’t impressive. To any streaming service out there, this is a top ten heist movie in the making!

