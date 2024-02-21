Michigan Asks Residents To Help House Migrants

Michigan asks residents to help house, settle migrants amid crisis at border (msn.com)

The state of Michigan is putting out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants asking its residents to house migrants in their homes for 90 days. They’re also asking them to pick up migrants at the airport, enroll them in schools, and help them find employment.

Katz:

You understand that this is nuts, right? It’s a ridiculous ask. That you have a program for this is an absolute abuse of the people, and to the public trust. Your answer to everything that’s happening is bring it on.

In addition, Katz says:

What I more have an issue with is that these people will always find a way to spend your tax dollar and not actually work on solving the problem. There’s nothing here that states, “hey, maybe we do need to shut down the border?”

Listen to the discussion in full here:

