Indy’s Road Crews Treating Snowy and Icy Roads

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are watching a winter weather advisory and rotating crews to treat city streets as snow and ice accumulate.

“Originally yesterday, we were looking at about an inch; we are expecting a lot more than that today,” said Corey Ohlenkamp, Public Information Officer, Department of Public Works, City of Indianapolis. “We had about 60 drivers leave at about 7 am to pretreat the roads, get down that salt material, and make sure that as that snow starts to hit, we are already good for having material down on the ground.”

Forecasters expect the heaviest bouts of snow between 2-5 today and potentially upwards of three inches.

“Knowing Indiana weather, you can check the weather forecast at any given time,” said Ohlenkamp. “We are ready for anything, and it’s something that we are continually preparing for, and it’s something that we know how to do.”

Crews continue to clear and treat roads across the county and downtown. A shift change is scheduled for 11 pm to maintain round-the-clock coverage.

Additional crews are working to ensure high-traffic zones like Georgia Street are addressed and ready for those attending the event. Attendees for today’s All-Star events should check out the “Know Before You Go” page on the NBA All-Star website, which includes maps, parking, and updated road closures.