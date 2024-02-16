2021: Biden warns of ‘devastating’ consequences for Russia if Navalny dies in prison

Biden warns of ‘devastating’ consequences for Russia if Navalny dies in prison | CNN Politics

Tony Katz:

Will Joe Biden be held to his word? Is he now going to bring some consequence together? He stated that consequences would be “devastating”. Okay, what are they? You may be asking, “Tony, are you looking for Biden to start a war with Russia?” No, no, no. Let’s be clear about something, all I’m doing is noticing what the man said.