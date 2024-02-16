Listen Live
2021: Biden warns of ‘devastating’ consequences for Russia if Navalny dies in prison

What will the President do now that Alexey Navalny has died in prison?

Published on February 16, 2024

Tony Katz:

Will Joe Biden be held to his word? Is he now going to bring some consequence together? He stated that consequences would be “devastating”. Okay, what are they? You may be asking, “Tony, are you looking for Biden to start a war with Russia?” No, no, no. Let’s be clear about something, all I’m doing is noticing what the man said.

 

