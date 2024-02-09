Listen Live
Shreve Sets Sights on Congressional Seat

Published on February 9, 2024

Shreve Conference 1

Source: WIBC / WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS – You probably remember Jefferson Shreve as the businessman who recently ran against incumbent Joe Hogsett in the Indianapolis mayoral race.

Well, Shreve is now setting his sights on a different political position: a seat in Congress.

He is hoping to secure the seat for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.  Representative Greg Pence, who currently holds the seat, recently announced that this term would be his last.

The upcoming primary should be held May 7th.

